|
|
Eugene J. Paganetti, 93, of Hobe Sound, Florida and formerly of East Hartford, Connecticut, peacefully entered into eternal life with his daughter Lorraine by his side on Monday, April 6, 2020. In his final week, his son John was with him to comfort and care for him having driven to Florida from Connecticut in the midst of the pandemic to be with his father. Gene was able to share goodbyes with his close and loving family who live there as well. Born to Dora and Jack Paganetti on August 19, 1926, he lived in East Hartford for 55 years. He served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. He earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Bryant College in Rhode Island and became the Director of Finance for the Town of East Hartford for 22 years. He started a new real estate firm of PMH Associates and retired from there at age 60. He was a charter member of the East Hartford Elks and Lions Clubs. For many years, Gene was active in the Democratic Party and was a State Central Committee Man representing East Hartford. He was an avid golfer his whole life and belonged to many country clubs including Glastonbury Hills, Ellington Ridge, and Wampanoag locally, as well as several clubs in Florida where he retired. He was known as "the candy man" on the golf course as he always had sweets to share in his golf bag. He was a good friend and a devout Catholic. Gene's greatest joy came from his family who always celebrated happy occasions and holidays with him, and helped him through his challenges and difficulties. He was a loving and supportive father, uncle, and grandfather. He adored his four darling great grandchildren, and delighted in the way they called him "Great Nonno." Eugene was predeceased by his second wife Sheileen (Kostek) Paganetti; and the love of his life and mother of his children, Dolores (Cagianello) Paganetti. Eugene is survived by his daughter Lucille (Paganetti) Leone and her husband Kip of Glastonbury, CT; his daughter Lorraine (Paganetti) Chandler of Coral Springs, FL; and his son John Paganetti and his wife Kathy of Colchester, CT. His grandchildren include Jonathan Leone and his wife Brooke; Regina (Leone) Reginatto and her husband Jay; Michael Paganetti; Jennie (Paganetti) Minard and her husband Steve; Chelsea and Taylor Chandler. Gene also held special his relationship of many years with Virginia Vannata of Palm City, Florida. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Mary Oldemoppen and the staff of Nightingale Private Care in Hobe Sound, FL, especially to George Sherman and Denise Thorpe, for their consistent, competent, and compassionate care. Due to the current health pandemic, a memorial mass and private burial will be arranged at a later date and time by the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Eugene's name please be made to your local food bank. To leave a memory or note of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020