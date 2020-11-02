1/1
Eugene J. Taraschuk Sr.
Eugene J. Taraschuk, Sr., 91, of Newington, passed into eternal life on Nov. 27, 2020, at home with his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Elanor J. Parrish-Powley, to whom he was married for 34 years. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Taraschuk. A 1947 graduate of New Britain High School, he was president of the Iota Epsilon Fraternity of graduation. He also had a small polka band in high school and played the accordion. He then served in the Merchant Marines. Leaving the Merchant Marines, he worked as a shop foreman for a trucking company. For the next 38 years he was an independent trucker. Gene also had a membership in the U.S. Power Squadron and enjoyed time with his family boating on Long Island Sound and the Connecticut River. He traveled the entire country and Canada in his motor home. Eugene is survived by his daughter Debbie Bangston of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and sons Gregory Taraschuk of Newington, and Eugene Taraschuk, Jr. of New Britain; five stepchildren; and three grandchildren. Eugene was predeceased by a sister Sonya and brothers John, Ted and Maurice. He will be laid to rest privately in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers or donations, Eugene Taraschuk would ask you to vote for Joe Biden! Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 2, 2020.
November 2, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
