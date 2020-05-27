God Speed, Brother Knight
Mike C.
ND '66
Eugene Kenneth Baron Jr, age 56 passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25 from 9/11 related cancer. Gene was born in Derby, CT on May 12, 1964 to Eugene Baron Sr. and Maureen Comerford Baron. He grew up in Ansonia, CT and graduated from Notre Dame High School in West Haven and Salve Regina College in Newport, Rhode Island. Gene had a long career with the Connecticut State Police and served in his role during 9/11, aiding first responders and being assigned as a family liaison in New York City. Gene loved sailing, camping and history. He enjoyed many days at sea, sitting around a campfire and visiting historical sites. He is survived by his loving partner, Victoria Kean-Racamato; his three children; Eugene Baron, John Baron, Maureen Baron, and Victoria's two children Julianna and Elizabeth Racamato; his parents Eugene Baron Sr. and Maureen Baron; his sisters, Anne Baron, Kateri Baron and Brother in-law John Lindholm. Gene also leaves behind three aunts, Anne Roberts, Margaret Mary Comerford, and Irene Philips and two uncles, Edward Roberts and Richard Baron; his niece Elizabeth Bamburg and two nephews, James and Nick Streifel. Gene will be deeply missed by all who knew him! Calling hours will be held on Friday May 29, from 4-7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home 91 N Cliff St Ansonia. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic anyone wishing to attend MUST WEAR MASK WITH GLOVES AND STAND 6 FEET APART. There will be a maximum of 10 people admitted at anytime. Burial will be in Mt. St. Peter's on Saturday May 30 at 11:00 a.m. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.