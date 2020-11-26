Eugene Knorr Jr., passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1930 to the late Eugene and Ann Knorr. He was predeceased by his wife Nancy Knorr and a daughter Kathy Knorr Fumiatti. He is survived by two daughters, Carol Alberti and her husband William of Southington, Linda Knorr of South Hadley, MA; three grandchildren, Heather Fumiatti of Vernon, Lauren Matava of Windsor, and Matthew Fumiatti of New Bedford, MA; as well as beloved great-grandchildren to whom he was known as "Grandpa Gene", and his long time companion Ellen Boyne of Hartford. Eugene graduated from Bulkeley High School and later went on to get his Associates Degree in Accounting from University of Hartford. He lived in West Hartford all his adult life and moved to Avery Heights in 2014. Eugene worked many years until his retirement at Industrial Safety Supply Company in West Hartford and was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during World War II. He loved lawn bowling at Fernleigh Lawn Bowling Club where he met his companion Ellen Boyne. He also loved playing games and played Mexican Train and Setback at the Elmwood Community Center. He did volunteer work at the New Britain Courthouse in the probation department and delivered many meals for Meals on Wheels. Eugene was a long standing member of Elmwood Community Church and served there as the financial secretary for forty years. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at Elmwood Community Church, 26 Newington Road at a later date. Funeral Arrangements are made by the Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home in West Hartford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Elmwood Community Church, 26 Newington Road, West Hartford, CT 06110 or: The Fernleigh Lawn Bowling Club, 35 Lancaster Road, West Hartford CT 06119. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com