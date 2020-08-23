1/
Eugene L. Venditto
Eugene L. Venditto, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Naples, Florida. Gene was born in New Britain, CT to Carlo and Louise (DiCerbo) Venditto. Before moving to Florida in 1987, Gene worked in the insurance industry for both the Travelers and the Aetna. Eugene leaves his three children from his first marriage to Jacqueline (Voris) of DelRay Beach FL, Helena Alves of Huntington, MA, Gregory & Donna (Helmold) Venditto and their two children of Goshen, NY, and Jeremy Venditto of Burlington, VT, his beloved wife Donna, his two step children Gina Ventresca, Michelle Ventresca, and her son and granddaughter, all of Naples, FL. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 23, 2020.
