Eugene "Gene" McKenna of Rocky Hill passed away May 13, 2019. Born in Newington, he was the son of the late Patrick and Mary (Connor) McKenna. He was raised in the Parkville section of Hartford, where he met lifelong friends. He moved to Rocky Hill in 1966 with his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Tracey) McKenna, and resided there his entire life. Gene attended high school at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield and received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in education from Central Connecticut State University. Gene was a teacher and counselor in the Rocky Hill school system until he retired in 1992. He cherished the life he spent with his wife, Betty. They spent time volunteering and traveling and enjoyed winters in Florida until she passed away in 2007. Gene enjoyed spending time with immediate and extended family and cheering on his Red Sox team. His faith was the cornerstone of his life. He is survived by a son, Mark McKenna of Oakland, CA; two daughters, Elizabeth McKenna of Durham, NC, and Maura and her husband David Sullivan of Rocky Hill; three grandchildren, Callie, Kate, and Mack Sullivan; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" (Tracey) McKenna and his siblings Katherine Tracy, James McKenna, Tim McKenna, Mae Buckley, Sheila Harrison, Irene Smith, John McKenna and Francis McKenna. The McKenna family wishes to thank all of the doctors, nurses and caregivers involved in Gene's care over the years. They are also grateful for the compassionate assistance over the last few years by his dedicated caregiver, Mercy, and the Hospice workers from the Masonicare and Right at Home agencies that cared for him in his final months. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 280 Brook Street, Rocky Hill. The McKennas will greet guests at the church before Mass from 9:30 to 9:50. Immediately following Gene will be placed to rest with his wife, Betty, in Rose Hill Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the House of Bread 1453 Main Street Hartford, CT. 06120. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit www.farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 23, 2019