Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Baptist Church
204 Odessa Ave
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Pittsburg, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Mitchell


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Mitchell Obituary
July 23, 1922 – October 9, 2019 Eugene Mitchell, 97, of Bay Point, CA formerly of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife Beatrice Mitchell; daughter Deborah (Paul) Britto; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, all of California; siblings Estelle (David) Springer, Frank (Juanita) Mitchell of Hartford and a host of relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, 3 brothers, 4 sisters and a son, James Irving Mitchell. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Pittsburg, CA at 11:00am.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.