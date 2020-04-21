|
Deacon Eugene P. Nebiolo, 96, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 46-years, Marie (Biundo) Nebiolo. He was born on September 23, 1923 in Torrington, CT, son of the late Secondo and Egidia (Saracco) Nebiolo. A 1941 graduate of Torrington High School, he proudly served during WWII with the U.S. Marine Corps and received a Purple Heart for wounds received in action during the battle for Okinawa. He was a 1950 graduate of St. Michael's College receiving a bachelor's degree in chemistry and later a master's degree in chemistry from Brooklyn Polytech. He took post-graduate courses at Newark College, Seton Hall, Northeastern and Central Connecticut State University. A 1989 retiree from The Stanley Works Corporate Laboratory he enrolled in the Archdiocese of Hartford Diaconate Program and was ordained in 1993. He proudly served his home parish of The Church of St. Dominic in Southington for over 25 years. Prior to The Stanley Works he worked at Stanley Chemical, Baltimore Paint and Color, Interchemical Corp. and the Hercules Powder Co. He belonged to numerous technical societies related to chemistry. He was very active in the local community being most proud of serving on the Southington Board of Education for 10 years, the last four years as Board Chairman. He was an avid golfer throughout his life and was a loyal fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and UConn basketball. He was predeceased by four brothers Francis, Alfred, William, and August Nebiolo and four sisters Mary, Jennie, Josephine Toth and Enis Lovallo. He is survived by a son, William P. Nebiolo and his wife Susan (Schweigert) Nebiolo and a daughter Donna, and her husband David Alexander, all from Southington. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Colleen (Ed) Fleeton of Southington, Kevin (Tina) Nebiolo of Lebanon, Brian (Samantha) Nebiolo of Plantsville, and Elizabeth Alexander of Southington as well as nine great-grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Franciscan Home and Hospice for extending him care, compassion and dignity during his last days. The family will hold a private burial service and celebrate his life at a later time. Memorial contributions can be made to The Church of Saint Dominic in Southington.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020