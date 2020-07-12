1/1
Eugene Parker
1953 - 2020
On July 7, 2020 at 11:28am God called Eugene "Baby Ray" Parker home. He was surrounded by his wife, daughter and family. Eugene was born in Ahoskie, North Carolina on February 1, 1953 to the late George Raleigh Parker and Maggie Waldon Parker. He attended public schools in Ahoskie, North Carolina. In 1968, he then moved to Connecticut. He began work at City Tire for 10 years from there worked at North and Judd and then as a construction worker as a mason and laborer. After retirement, he lent a helping hand at A Marvelous Car wash for the next 17 years. In 1985, he met his wife and married her in 1988 and to the union one child. Baby Ray was a ray of sunshine to everyone he met and came across. He was a very well known man and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His personality was as big and loud as he was. He was one of the most loving individuals around. Baby Ray leaves to cherish his wife Ardisteen Parker of Middletown, CT, one son Reginald (Mariama) Parker of Manchester, CT; 2 daughters Wendy Nicole (MarQuay) Wynn and MarQuita Elem both of Middletown, CT, 7 grandchildren Evan Parker of Manchester, CT, Mar'ion and Mariah Wynn, Tyjion Elem, Nvie, Easton and Sundae Bennett all of Middletown, CT, 2 sisters Francis Jackson and Mary Harman both of Ahoskie, NC, 4 brothers Charlie Parker, Sylvester (Patricia) Parker both of Ahoskie, NC, Larry (Francine) Parker and Emmaunel Parker all of Middletown, CT, 5 God children, Cornetta Leary, Davonte Parker, Brianna Foster, Teadja Leary and Sanaa Carr all of Middletown, CT and a very special friend Matthew Rook and a very special nephew Tony Parker both of Middletown, CT. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by 7 siblings. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 11:00 am in Pine Grove Cemetery, 857 South Main Street, Middletown. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
July 11, 2020
RIP - Eugene (Baby Ray) Parker: We will always remember you, your love for strangers, your kindness for people who meet you, and your funny sense of humour. Please know that you and your family will always be in our prayers. We LOVE you!
Carlton and Annmarie McCalla
Friend
