The nonagenarian Eugene R. O'Brien of Old Saybrook died peacefully in his sleep at 97 years old Sunday, October 6th. Known as "Gene" to all in Old Saybrook's Cornfield Point he cherished his summer cottage there in the 1960's and 70's where he and his wife Ann formed lifelong bonds with their fellow neighbors. He was born in New Haven and enlisted in the United States Army for World War II. Immediately following he would begin his extensive career in Middletown as the Business Manager of The Connecticut Valley Hospital. Upon his retirement "O'Brien Drive" was christened in his honor. Residing next on Coleman Road with his wife Ann and daughter Catherine, he was always the persistent and perseverant home fixer-upper,; traits that remained present in him until last Sunday!!!!. His final decade in Old Saybrook's homes always displayed the BOSTON RED SOX BANNER! He was predeceased by his wife Ann and his daughter Catherine, but leaves his daughter, Maureen O'Brien, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His empty chair on Thursday night's Elk's Club gatherings in Westbrook will hold precious memories of his Irish kindheartedness and tenacity. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, October 23rd at Saint John's Church, 161 Main Street in Old Saybrook. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to "IN HARMONY" (Therapeutic Riding School for individuals with disabilities), P.O. Box 156, 40 Collins Rd., Ashaway, RI 02804. To share a memory of Gene or leave a condolence for his family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 16, 2019