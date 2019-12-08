Hartford Courant Obituaries
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace church
370 May Rd East
Hartford, CT
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace church
370 May Rd East
Hartford, CT
View Map
Eugene Schempp Jr. Obituary
Eugene went to be with his mother and sister 12/5/19. He leaves his father Gene, his sisters Marlene (James Pikul) & Christine (David Hancock), a niece, 3 nephews and one great nephew. Also his partner of many years Alan Estey. The funeral will be on December 12th at Our Lady of Peace church 370 May Rd East Hartford at 9:00 with a mass to follow at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Chrysalis Center 255 Homestead Ave Hartford 06112 would be appreciated. Samsel & Carmon Funeral home has charge of arrangements. For on line condolences, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
