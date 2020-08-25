1/2
Eugene T. Corbitt
1931 - 2020
Eugene T. Corbitt, 88, beloved husband of Delinda (Soares) Corbitt passed away on Friday August 21, 2020 at their home in Manchester. He was born October 5, 1931 in Nashville, GA son of the late Curtis and Oralee (Hughes) Corbitt. Eugene served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was self employed building contractor for many years. Along with his wife Delinda he leaves two sons Curtis and Jay Corbitt, a daughter Judy Corbitt – Keyes; grandchildren Benjamin (Kasey) & Travis Corbitt, Mackenzie & Lindsay Corbitt; and two sisters Whilma Roe and Elnita Parr (Thomas) of GA. Eugene's family will be receiving relatives and friends TODAY Aug. 25th from 6-8 pm at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St. Manchester. Funeral Services will be private with burial in East Cemetery Manchester. Memorial donations may be made in Eugene's & Delinda's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. For condolences online please visit: www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 25, 2020.
