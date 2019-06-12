Home

Eugenia Bartkus, 93, of Bloomfield, passed away on June 7, 2019. She was born in East Granby on October 3, 1925, daughter of the late Anthony and Anna (Pautienus) Bartkus, and lived in both East Granby and Barkhamsted before settling in Bloomfield. Gene is survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and seven siblings.A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 in Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield with burial following in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Tariffville. Carmon Funeral Home of Windsor has care of her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to or the Connecticut Audubon Society.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019
