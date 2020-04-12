|
|
Eugenia "Jean" Susan Pascale Lamberti, 93, formerly of Woodbridge, CT, passed away peacefully April 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late James C. Lamberti. Born in New Haven August 29, 1926, daughter of the late Frank and Ida Lasala Pascale, she graduated from Hillhouse H.S. and attended Stone Business School. In 1946 she co-founded with her husband Jim, The Lamberti Sausage Co. in New Haven. Jean served on several charitable fundraising committees including her efforts as benefactor to The Boys and Girls Village of Milford. She was a member of the former Woodbridge Country Club. Her survivors include her daughters Deborah Lamberti of Stamford, CT and Cynthia Lamberti Pallotti of Rocky Hill, CT, her grandson Joseph James Pallotti and his wife Sabrina and the light of her life, her most beautiful great-granddaughter Gia and also her sister-in-law Ann Lesandrine of West Haven, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Antoinette Cuomo and Genevieve Kelley Burke and her brothers Joseph and Robert Pascale. Private funeral services and burial were held in East Side Burying Ground Cemetery, Woodbridge, CT. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on a future date. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME 592 Chapel St. New Haven is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Boys and Girls Village, Inc. 528 Wheelers Farm Rd, Milford, CT 06461 or the James C. and Eugenia P. Lamberti Scholarship Fund c/o the Amity Charitable Trust P.O. Box 8626 New Haven, CT. 06531. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020