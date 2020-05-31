Eugenie Berry
Eugenie Berry, 87, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Eugenie was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a giving and loving woman who loved her family and the Lord with all her heart; and always put her family first. Her funeral service will be private. Family and friends are encouraged to view the service remotely by visiting our website. To read the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
