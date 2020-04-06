|
Eugenio "Gino" Ricciardi, age 29, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, went to his Heavenly home Friday, April 3, 2020. Gino was born May 25, 1990, he had an incredible and brilliant intellect. He also possessed many gifts, one being the ability to display understanding and empathy to anyone he encountered. His talent and passion for art and music brought him much joy. Gino was a subject matter expert on multiple topics, which never ceased to amaze his family and friends. He also loved going to the gym with his brother, and occasional nature walks. Those who knew him closely will always have a hole in their heart. A kind and gentle soul, he will forever be missed. Gino is survived by his father Philip Ricciardi; his mother Rita Ricciardi and partner Matthew Speidel, his brother Alex Ricciardi, his maternal grandfather Emanuele Lombardo, his paternal grandfather Eugenio Ricciardi, his aunt Gina and uncle Giuseppe Simone, aunt Angelina and uncle Rex Stevens, uncle Rafaelle Ricciardi, aunt Josie and uncle Hunton Tiffany, aunt Liz and uncle Sal Lombardo, his first cousins on his father's side Rosanna, Anthony, Rafaelle, Jr. and Michael and his first cousins on his mother's side Lauren, Erica, Nathan, Anthony and Christopher and numerous other cousins and friends. Gino was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Maria Ricciardi, his maternal grandmother Maria Lombardo, his uncle Giuseppe Ricciardi, and best friend Gary Boehnert. Private Funeral Rites for Mr. Ricciardi will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain, CT. "To be absent from the body is to be at home with the Lord" (2 Corinthians 5:8) To extend condolences to the Ricciardi family or to share a memory of Gino, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2020