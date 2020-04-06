Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenio Ricciardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenio Ricciardi


1990 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugenio Ricciardi Obituary
Eugenio "Gino" Ricciardi, age 29, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, went to his Heavenly home Friday, April 3, 2020. Gino was born May 25, 1990, he had an incredible and brilliant intellect. He also possessed many gifts, one being the ability to display understanding and empathy to anyone he encountered. His talent and passion for art and music brought him much joy. Gino was a subject matter expert on multiple topics, which never ceased to amaze his family and friends. He also loved going to the gym with his brother, and occasional nature walks. Those who knew him closely will always have a hole in their heart. A kind and gentle soul, he will forever be missed. Gino is survived by his father Philip Ricciardi; his mother Rita Ricciardi and partner Matthew Speidel, his brother Alex Ricciardi, his maternal grandfather Emanuele Lombardo, his paternal grandfather Eugenio Ricciardi, his aunt Gina and uncle Giuseppe Simone, aunt Angelina and uncle Rex Stevens, uncle Rafaelle Ricciardi, aunt Josie and uncle Hunton Tiffany, aunt Liz and uncle Sal Lombardo, his first cousins on his father's side Rosanna, Anthony, Rafaelle, Jr. and Michael and his first cousins on his mother's side Lauren, Erica, Nathan, Anthony and Christopher and numerous other cousins and friends. Gino was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Maria Ricciardi, his maternal grandmother Maria Lombardo, his uncle Giuseppe Ricciardi, and best friend Gary Boehnert. Private Funeral Rites for Mr. Ricciardi will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain, CT. "To be absent from the body is to be at home with the Lord" (2 Corinthians 5:8) To extend condolences to the Ricciardi family or to share a memory of Gino, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugenio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -