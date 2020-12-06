Euklin Owen Bolton, 59, of East Hartford, beloved husband for 22 years of Jethrene A. (James) Bolton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born in St. Catherine, Jamaica, West Indies on March 8, 1961, son of the late Zephaniah and Louise (Kitson) Bolton, he was raised in Jamaica and migrated to the United States and settled in East Hartford over 20 years ago. Euklin worked as a correctional officer for the Connecticut Department of Corrections for 20 years until his retirement. Euklin was an active member of Pentecostal Tabernacle Apostolic Church for many years where he preached and served in a variety of capacities within the life of the church. He was very devoted to his Pastor, Bishop Lloyd E. Russell, EE and his family whom he was close friends with since joining the church. Besides his wife, he leaves four brothers; two sisters; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends on Friday, December 11, 9-10 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 10 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to Pentecostal Tabernacle Apostolic Church, 249 Newfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or to view the service live or after December 11th at 10 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.