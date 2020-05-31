Eula V. Patterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eula V. Patterson, 81, of South Windsor, beloved wife for 49 years of the late James B. Patterson, Sr., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Eula was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family will lovingly remember her as a God fearing woman whose family meant the world to her. She was very much the "Mama Bear" and was fiercely protective of her children and grandchildren. She leaves her children and grandchildren a legacy of sticking together as a family, mental toughness, love for the Lord, prayer, giving to others, and loving all. At an early age she became a member of the Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika and participated in numerous youth church activities. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford, where she was a Deaconess, a Missionary, and a Founding Member of the United Sisters of Hartford. Eula is survived by her two daughters, Joycelyn Patterson of Stamford, and Lauren Patterson of Hartford; her son, James Patterson, II and his wife Stephanie of Norwalk; five grandchildren, Janelle Patterson, Danovan Johnson, and Samuel Johnson, all of South Windsor, and Darren Patterson and Jasmine Patterson, both of Norwalk; two sisters, Ruth Payton of Newport News VA, and Mattie Clark of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Clarence Taylor of Hodge, SC; Leanadous Summers and his wife Linda of Opelika, AL; and Otis Summers and his wife Ruth of Virginia Beach, VA; and a host loving relatives and friends. Besides her husband and parents, Eula was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Patterson Johnson; her sisters, Lillie Moore and Joanne Nelms; and a brother, Arthur James Vaughn. Her funeral service will be private. Family and friends are encouraged to view the service by visiting our website. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved