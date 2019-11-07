Home

Eunice Finnie


1921 - 2019
Eunice Finnie Obituary
Eunice (Tiggett) Finnie, 97, of Hartford, CT, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Kimberly Hall North in Windsor, CT. She was born on December 6, 1921 in Richland, GA to the late Henry and Eunice (King) Tiggett. She leaves her brother Willie Tiggett of Hartford, CT; many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She is predeceased by her daughter, Eileen (Finnie) Goode and son John Finnie Jr.; four brothers: Albert, Saul, George and Henry Tiggett; and six sisters: Ozzie Adway, Lillie Lawson, Luella Mack, Annie Fubler, Ellen Watts, and Ruby Tiggett. There will be a viewing from 10-11 AM at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd, South Windsor, CT, followed by a graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2019
