Eunice H. Howard, 90, of Deep River passed away peacefully at Middlesex Hospice on April 6, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1930 in New Britain, CT to Arthur W. Hurd and Esther (Johnson) Hurd and had lived in the family homestead in Deep River since 1937. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert D. Howard, after 43 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Gail Howard, David Howard and Nancy Howard, all of Deep River. She also leaves her cat and lap companion, Callie. Eunice graduated as Valedictorian from Deep River High School, Class of 1947. She married her husband in 1952 and together they raised their three children. She took courses at Middlesex Community College and worked in the Selectmen's office for the Town of Deep River before retiring in 1999. She and her father were survivors of the 1944 Hartford circus fire. She was a long time member of the Deep River Congregational Church. The family homestead brought her great enjoyment. A private burial will take place at Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Deep River Congregational Church, P.O. Box 246, Deep River, CT 06417 or an animal shelter of your choice. To share a memory of Eunice or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.rwwfh.com . Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 9, 2020