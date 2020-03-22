|
|
Age 94 of East Hampton, CT beloved wife of John H. Sudol passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. Born July 23, 1925 to the late Benjamin and Sarah E. (Morton) Bidwell. Eunice was a lifelong resident of East Hampton and graduated from East Hampton High School in 1943. She was employed by Connecticut Bank & Trust (CBT) for 45 years and served as Assistant Treasurer. The Town of East Hampton named June 23, 1988 Eunice Sudol Day in honor of her retirement from CBT and her dedication to the community. She was the former Treasurer of East Hampton Food Bank, Treasurer of the CBT Alumni Club, a member of The DAR, and a member of The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active parishioner at Christ Episcopal Church in Middle Haddam. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness and friendliness. In addition to her husband, she leaves a son Mark and his wife Mallory. A grandson James, step-grandchildren J.P. (Vanina), Ryan, Chris, and Kim. A step-great grandson Roman. She also leaves a sister Ethel (wife of Larry Anderson) of Cromwell and many nieces and nephews. Eunice was predeceased by her sisters Lila Hallberg, Laura Gilletti and brothers Richard and Benjamin Bidwell. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church P.O. Box 81 Middle Haddam CT 06456. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020