BARKHAMSTED – Eunice Thomen, 97, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Chester Jule Thomen. Born June 30, 1922 in New Hartford; the daughter of the late George and Hulda (Seitz) Reichler. Eunice spent many years collecting antiques and antique dolls. She was a member of multiple doll clubs including the Shaker Doll Club in Albany N.Y. She attended meetings and events regularly. She entered many of her dolls in several doll shows. She had articles about her dolls written in the Hartford Courant and was featured in the Sunday Parade section. Additionally, Eunice enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Chester Lee Thomen and wife Gerri, Beverly Jule Dennis and husband Pat and Bonnie Belle Bradley and husband Danny; grandchildren, Sherry-Lee Wirth, Kelley Crowley, Holly Thomen, Stacy Dennis, Ryan Dennis, Danielle Durgin and JTom Bradley; great grandchildren, Abigail Wirth, Benjamin Wirth, Jennifer Butler, Gracie Durgin, Jane Durgin, Isla Durgin, Elliot Durgin, Daniel Bradley, Jacob Bradley, Sadie Bradley, and Emily Joy Bradley; great great grandson, Nicholai Butler. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by granddaughter, Roxanne Bernard; brothers, Everett, Erroll, Eugene, Edgar, Elliott, Elvin, and Elden Reichler; sisters, Ernestine Reichler Arvai, and Luella Reichler. Private graveside services will be held at Village Cemetery, New Hartford. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, 5 Steele Road, New Hartford has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at montano-shea.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.