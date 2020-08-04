1/1
Eva Charlotte Marohl
Eva Charlotte (Damm) Marohl, 95 of Glastonbury, CT passed peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 while in hospice care at home. Eva was born in Berlin, Germany on May 8, 1925, with as flamboyant a personality as the era. She and her husband Joachim emigrated to Nova Scotia, Canada in 1952, and continued their journey to the New World in 1956, so that their daughter could be born an American citizen; the first in their families. Mom had a passion for fashion, baked amazing German cakes and was, "the hostess with the mostest"; our parties were legend. She kept everyone laughing with her "Evaisms" and rules to live by. She leaves behind to mourn, her daughter, Judith and son-in-law, Anthony C. Smith of Manchester, CT ; grand-daughters, Joannah M. and husband, Joseph Petroski of South Windor, CT, Ashley C. and husband, James Grady of Vernon, CT; great-grandchildren, Vincent, Dominick, Holden, Henry, Kendall and James; ex-husband, Joachim Marohl (Christine) of Port Orford, OR; dear companion, Saverino Cascone of Glastonbury, her extended Marohl family and many life-long friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Georg Heinrich and Ida Marie Damm; sister, Lucia; brother, Bernhard and her infant son, Clemens Stefan all of Germany. Special thanks and gratitude to her aide, Norma Campbell. A Memorial Service will be held at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, CT on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the Smith home in Manchester. To share memories or express condolences on-line, please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
