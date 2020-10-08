Eva Fonseca

Eva (DaCunha) Fonseca, 95, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Cupertino P. Fonseca, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born in Hartford, Eva was raised in Sandomil, Portugal, returning to Hartford in 1943. Prior to her retirement she was employed at Stanadyne for many years where she forged lifelong friendships. Eva was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Hartford. Eva is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Deniz P. and Carol Fonseca of Big Pine Key, FL; a daughter, Judy Kalinowski of West Hartford; two brothers, Manuel DaCunha of West Hartford and Armindo DaCunha of Wethersfield; her grandchildren, Jamie and Sarah Fonseca and Matthew and Mark Kalinowski and great-grandson, Benjamin Ela Eva was first and foremost devoted to her family. Whether she was ironing shirts for her grandsons, mending socks, cooking her delicious rice pudding, she did it with love and affection. We will forever miss her specialties of fish balls at Christmas and her fried string beans at the annual "cousins picnic". She most enjoyed family gatherings where she could share a laugh, a "free cup of coffee", a "pinga" and her infamous Portuguese toast. Everyone was her "favorite". She leaves behind many "Favorite" nieces, nephews, godchildren who were always close to her heart. And she leaves behind a neighborhood of "adopted" grandchildren, as she was known to all as "VoVo" In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eva's memory to Our Lady of Sorrows Church. 16 Greenwood St., Hartford 06106. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, (October 9), 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Hartford. Everyone is requested to meet directly at Church. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com