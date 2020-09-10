Eva Lillian (Halliday) Cavallari, 95, of East Hartford, passed away on September 8, 2020 at her home after a prolonged, challenging struggle with dementia. Eva was born on July 26,1925 to the late Abigail and George Halliday in Wethersfield. She attended local schools and graduated from Bulkeley High School in Hartford. After graduation, she joined the Traveler's Insurance Company and because of her beautiful singing voice, she enjoyed singing with their choir for many years. On July 17, 1948 she married James Anthony Cavallari, Jr., at which time she retired from Traveler's and devoted her time to her home and raising their two sons - Steven James and James Charles. She held several part time jobs over the years, but her last job was with Hartford Office Supply Company in Hartford, which she considered her second family. She spent her leisure time with some traveling and she loved to embroider, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Eva was predeceased by her husband, James; her stepfather, Charles Brown; and her aunts, uncles and several in-laws. Eva is survived by her sons and their wives - Steven and Donna Cavallari, James and Pauline Cavallari; her grandchildren and their spouses: Jason R. Cavallari and Bryan Mark, Kimberly and Thomas Kowalski; Gage and Stephanie Cavallari; Steven C. Cavallari and Albert Nieves; and two great-granddaughters, Leila and Ellie Cavallari. The family wishes to thank the Visiting Nurses at Home Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Eva. A private graveside will be held at the convenience of the family in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2911 Dixwell Ave. Hamden, CT 06518; or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com
.