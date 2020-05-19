Eva Naples
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Darrow Naples, 92, of Southington passed away on May 15, 2020 at her home, her family being present. The daughter of Marsden and Anna Darrow; Eva lived her life in Meriden and Southington, Connecticut. Eva is predeceased by her husband, Nicholas Naples, proprietor of the Berkley Market. Time spent with family and friends was Eva's passion and she welcomed all to her home for many gatherings. Her favorite activities have always included walking, reading and gardening; taking great pride in her daffodils and perennial flowers. Eva was a devoted member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Southington. She served with compassion on the Women's Guild and as one of originators of the Caring and Sharing Committee. Eva retired in 2002 as a paraprofessional at Southington High School. Working with her students was a pleasure and joy. Eva is survived by her children Dawne, Peter (Diana), and Jeffrey (Suzanne); grandchildren Jonathon (Laura), Kristin, Taylor (Carly), Brandon (Suzanne), Kaitlyn, and Jennifer (Zachary); great-grandchildren; sisters Dorothy Johnson and Margaret Niland, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Services are being privately held and are under the direction of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, Meriden. A memorial service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the memorial fund at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 232 Bristol Street, Southington, CT 06489 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To share a memory with Eva's family during this difficult time, please see her obituary at: www.beecherandbennett.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved