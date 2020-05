Or Copy this URL to Share

Eva Slobodzian, passed away Sunday, May 10th, 2020. Born on July 18, 1923 in Hudson, Massachusetts. She spent most of her life in Rocky Hill, CT with her friend and caregiver, Ana Camarena. She was the widow of Emil Slobodzian. Loved and missed. You're in our thoughts every day.



