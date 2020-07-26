1/2
Eva Szpak
1983 - 2020
Eva Szpak of Hebron, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on July 22nd, 2020. She was born on March 2nd, 1983, in Manchester, Connecticut. She is survived by her loving parents; father Michael Szpak and wife Kelly of Vernon, CT, and her mother Susan Rindone and partner Ben Gagne of Hebron, CT. She leaves behind her siblings; sisters Charlotte Schiefelbein of Great Falls, Montana, Brittany Butler Brush of Pompano Beach, FL and Stephanie Jasion of Lebanon, PA, and her brothers Josh Butler of Lee's Summit, MO and Steven Butler of Ellington, CT. She will also be remembered by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Eva was a graduate of Bolton High School. Eva had a big heart and deeply loved her family and friends. The memory of her quick bright smile and boisterous laughter, her kindness and willingness to help others, and her passion to care for and be with her animals will never be forgotten. She was a beautiful, strong, adventurous, fearless, and free spirited soul. Eva is now at peace; she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be private.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 26, 2020.
