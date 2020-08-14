1/1
Eva V. LaSata
1943 - 2020
Eva V. LaSata, 76, of Enfield, beloved wife of Joseph K. LaSata, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on October 13, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas John and Gladys (Hewitt) Vekris and was raised in Hartford before moving to Enfield where she remained the rest of her life. She retired from Olympia Sales after 25 years. Her biggest passion was raising her children and loving her family. Besides her husband Joseph, she leaves 2 sons, Joseph LaSata and his wife Julie of FL and Michael LaSata and his wife Michelle of RI; 5 grandchildren, Lauren, Joseph, Lance, Matthew, and Madeline LaSata; and 3 siblings, John, Irene, and Tina Vekris. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16, from 5-7 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. A Funeral Home Service will take place on Monday, August 17 at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in St. Patrick King St. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
AUG
17
Service
11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
