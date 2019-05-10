Evakay Foulke Sweeney, approaching her 65th birthday, died on Monday, May 6, 2019 in her Cape Coral home, from complications of Diabetes. Evakay was born in Marietta, Ohio on May 25, 1954 to Carter and Patricia Foulke, now deceased. She moved with her family during her childhood to Villanova, PA, Worthington, OH and Fairfax, VA, where she graduated from high school.Evakay attended Marietta College, class of 1976, where she made lifelong friends. Evakay began her long professional career with The Hartford right after college, eventually moving to the home office in Hartford, CT. Evakay met her husband, Joe Sweeney at The Hartford and they married in 1984. They lived in Simsbury and Avon, CT while working; and moved to Cape Coral, FL in 2014. She is survived by her son, Charlie; brother, Chuck Foulke (Robyn) of Madison, WI; one nephew, Carter Foulke and one niece, Kathleen Foulke, both of Madison, WI; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Rachel; as well as cousins and dear friends. Evakay was preceded in her death by her husband Joe, and stepchildren Joseph and Jenny Sweeney. A Celebration of Life will be held in Cape Coral, FL at a date to be determined. Details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.comMemorial contributions in memory of Evakay Sweeney are suggested to the . Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care. Published in The Hartford Courant from May 10 to May 12, 2019