Evan Plumley, 51, of South Windsor, recently of New Britain, passed away on April 19, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. Evan was the son of Arthur and Harriet (Frodyma) Plumley. Evan had a deep appreciation for both listening to and playing music. He was a talented drummer who loved playing in rock bands with his friends. He appreciated the freedom of the outdoors and enjoyed skiing, snow mobiling, boating and riding his Harley. From a young age Evan demonstrated an aptitude for anything with wheels and a motor and enjoyed working on all types of vehicles. He was employed as an HVAC technician working on many commercial projects over the course of his career. He had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his beloved lab, Casey. Recently he developed an affinity for reading, particularly enjoying James Paterson novels. He will be dearly missed by his mother, Harriet I. Plumley of Canton, sisters Alison Barto and her husband Ron of Avon and Kristen Plumley and her husband Jeff Summerville of Ridgewood, NJ, his niece, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ECAD, Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities, at www.ecad1.org or ECAD, PO Box 831, Torrington CT 06790. A Celebration of Evan's life and all he meant to us will be held at a later date at Carmon Funeral Home, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, when it is safe for all to gather. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020