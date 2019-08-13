Home

Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
33 West Street
Rockville, CT
View Map
Evan Lawn Obituary
Evan Lawn of Ellington, Connecticut died August 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of over fifty years, Marguerite Bailey Lawn. He is survived by his sons, Roger Lawn and Walter Lawn, stepdaughters Mary Lu Scarlato and Ruth Anne Johnson, and grandchildren Aaron and Amanda Lawn, Alex Eckman-Lawn, and Stephen, Daisy, Jesse, and Ben Scarlato, daughters-in-law Kami Koldewyn, and Barbara Eckman, and great-grandchildren Asher, Tabitha, and Julian Scarlato. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect Street, Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Church, 33 West Street, Rockville at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Belmont Abby Cemetery, Belmont, NC. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Transfiguration Hermitage, 205 Windsor Neck Rd., Windsor, Maine 04363For a completed obituary and more information please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2019
