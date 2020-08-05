Evangelia "Angie" Psillakis, 64, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on July 30th, 2020. Angie is survived by her brother, Thanassis Psillakis; her sons Emanuel Meleounis and fiancé Stephanie McHugh, Nikitas Meleounis and fiancé Ashley Kraft, and Dimitrios Meleounis and wife Megan Meleounis; and her grandson, Samuel Meleounis. Angie was born in Rhodes, Greece to parents Nikitas and Amalia Psillakis. She married and moved to Hartford in 1976, while enjoying countless trips to Greece throughout her life. In addition to raising her three children, Angie enjoyed staying active in her community, particularly at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church where she was also a Greek School teacher. Angie was not someone who remained idle with her time. Throughout the years she would work as a paraprofessional in the Hartford school system, a waitress, and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant where she focused on caring for others. Angie was most proud of her 3 boys and would never miss an opportunity to let people know that raising them was her greatest achievement in life. Angie proved her strength and resiliency over the last few years as she battled health issues. It is that strength, along with her unforgettable smile and laugh, that we will always cherish. On behalf of Angie's family, a special thank you to all the Autumn Lake Healthcare staff for the kindness, loving care and friendship given to her. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral's Greek Festival Fundraiser. Donations may be sent to: St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 433 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114.



