Evangeline Thibault Obituary
Evangeline (Martin) Thibault, 93 of New Britain and formerly of Southington, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Bel Air Manor, Newington. Born February 14, 1926 in St. Agatha, ME she was the daughter of the late Albert and Amanda (Martin) Martin.Evangeline retired from New Britain Memorial Hospital (HFSC) after 25 years of service. She loved to play bingo, cards, reading, puzzles and especially scratching her lotto tickets. She was also an avid Red Sox fan.She is survived by her four daughters, Jeanne Fort of New Britain, MaryAnn Azarigian and husband Clifford of NC, Monique Skowronek of VT and Margaret Paruske and husband Richard of SC; daughter-in-law, Joanne Thibault of Farmington; a brother, Gene Martin and wife Claudette of Southington, a sister, Corrine Munson of Newington; 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her two sons, Martin Thibault and Marcel Thibault, a son-in-law, Kenneth Fort; a sister, Viola Wilkens and five brothers, Conrad, Richard, Reginald, Onios and Omer Martin.A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online expressions of sympathy and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 4, 2019
