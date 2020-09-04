1/1
Evangelos Psillas
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evangelos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evangelos Psillas entered into eternal life on September 3, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Chios Greece on July 23, 1930 to the late Athanasios and Helen (Markopoulos) Psillas and was one of seven children. He was the loving and devoted husband to Markella Psillas for 62 years who was the light of his life. He served in the Greek Royal Navy as a First Engineer and then went onto working as a Steam Engineer in The Merchant Marine. After completing his service, Evangelos came to the Untied States where he owned and operated the Center Coffee Shop in New Britain, CT as well as the Route 72 Diner in Berlin, CT. Soon after, he built, owned and operated the Colonial Pancake House in Berlin until he retired in 1986. Evangelos and Markella spent their winters in Tarpon Springs, FL for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Tarpon Springs, FL, as well as St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Britain, CT where he proudly served in the AHEPA as Vice President and President. He was awarded AHEPAN of the year in recognition of his outstanding leadership and services. He also devoted his time to working the Dionysos Festival for many years, and also served as church secretary. His greatest accomplishment in life was being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In addition to his wife Markella, he is survived by his three sons, Athanasios and his wife Chris Psillas of Clinton, CT, Geroge Psillas of Berlin, CT and Michael and his wife Sofia Psillas of Berlin, CT. His grandchildren, Thomas, Evan, Jaxon, Kella and his great granddaughter Leila meant the world to him and he adored their love, smiles and cherished every moment they spent together as a family. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 West Main St., New Britain, CT followed by a funeral liturgy at 11 AM. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in New Britain, CT. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin, 111 Chamberlain Highway, Berlin, CT is serving the family. Memorial donations may be made in Evangelos' honor to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 West Main St., PO Box 1753, New Britain, CT 06052. Please share a memory of Evangelos with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved