Evangelos Psillas entered into eternal life on September 3, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Chios Greece on July 23, 1930 to the late Athanasios and Helen (Markopoulos) Psillas and was one of seven children. He was the loving and devoted husband to Markella Psillas for 62 years who was the light of his life. He served in the Greek Royal Navy as a First Engineer and then went onto working as a Steam Engineer in The Merchant Marine. After completing his service, Evangelos came to the Untied States where he owned and operated the Center Coffee Shop in New Britain, CT as well as the Route 72 Diner in Berlin, CT. Soon after, he built, owned and operated the Colonial Pancake House in Berlin until he retired in 1986. Evangelos and Markella spent their winters in Tarpon Springs, FL for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Tarpon Springs, FL, as well as St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Britain, CT where he proudly served in the AHEPA as Vice President and President. He was awarded AHEPAN of the year in recognition of his outstanding leadership and services. He also devoted his time to working the Dionysos Festival for many years, and also served as church secretary. His greatest accomplishment in life was being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In addition to his wife Markella, he is survived by his three sons, Athanasios and his wife Chris Psillas of Clinton, CT, Geroge Psillas of Berlin, CT and Michael and his wife Sofia Psillas of Berlin, CT. His grandchildren, Thomas, Evan, Jaxon, Kella and his great granddaughter Leila meant the world to him and he adored their love, smiles and cherished every moment they spent together as a family. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 West Main St., New Britain, CT followed by a funeral liturgy at 11 AM. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in New Britain, CT. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin, 111 Chamberlain Highway, Berlin, CT is serving the family. Memorial donations may be made in Evangelos' honor to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 West Main St., PO Box 1753, New Britain, CT 06052. Please share a memory of Evangelos with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com