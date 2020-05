Or Copy this URL to Share

Evans Forde departed this life on April 23, 2020. A service will be held on May 6, 2020 at All Faith Memorial Chapel 90 John Fitch Blvd. South Windsor, CT from 10:00 am - 11:00. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemtery, Bloomfield, CT.



