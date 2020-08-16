1/
Eveline Emily Kingsbury
Eveline Emily (Fournier) Kingsbury, 89, of Westfield, MA beloved wife of the late Donald Kingsbury, passed away on August 14, 2020. She was born on March 4, 1931, in Hartford, CT; daughter of the late Emile and Josephine (Savoie) Fournier. She grew up in East Hartford and later moved to South Windsor where she raised her family, and eventually retired to Vero Beach, FL. Eveline worked at Pratt & Whitney as a waitress in the executive's dining room and then went to work as a clerk for Sunbeam Baking Co. She enjoyed baking, gardening, canning her home-grown vegetables and canning jams. Eveline was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed nothing more than holding family gatherings. She was also an avid golfer and bowler. Eveline is survived by her three children, Cora Hall of Westfield, MA, Stephen Kingsbury of ME, and David Kingsbury of FL; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Emile Fournier and Richard Fournier; two sisters, Phylisse Gifford and Lorraine Giansanti and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by a son, Arthur Kingsbury and ten siblings, Ulysse, Norman, Albert, Aldei, Germaine, Gervaise, Conrad, Gertrude, John, and G. Ernest. Visitation will be held today Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Eveline's memory may be made to Westfield Care Center, Activity Dept., 60 E. Silver St, Westfield, Ma 01085. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Burial
Wapping Cemetery
Send Flowers
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 16, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
