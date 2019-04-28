Evelyn A. Hughes, 82 of Hartford, daughter to the late Phillip and Sarah (Shields) Hughes, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Avery Heights. She was born February 18, 1937 in Hartford, was raised in West Hartford, where she attended school, graduating from Mount St. Joseph Academy. Evelyn moved to Waterford where she spent 20 years, moving back to Hartford 3 years ago. She had a long, productive career with the Hartford Electric Light Co. (HELCO) now Eversource, where she remained until her retirement. She was a devout catholic, attending church regularly. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family who will miss her and lovingly remember her. She leaves two nieces, Lynn Mack of West Hartford and Susan Kandetzke (Steven) of Holland, PA; a sister-in-law Bernadette Hughes of Florida and Old Lyme; two grand nieces, Lisa Bennett (David) and Sarah Kandetzke; a grand nephew Steve Kandetzke; as well as two great grand nephews David and Evan Bennett. Along with her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her two siblings, Russell Hughes and Helen Hughes. Services will be announced and held at a later date. Evelyn's funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019