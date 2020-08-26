Evelyn A. Kemp, 94, of East Hampton, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Saturday Aug. 22, 2020. Born February 7, 1926 in East Hampton she was the daughter of the late Willard and Cecelia (Guile) Robinson and was a life long resident of East Hampton. Evelyn was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Middle Haddam and a member of D.A.R. and the Recently Retired Readers book club. Evelyn drove a school bus for Nichols Bus Service for more than 27 years and had also worked at O'Neill's Tap Room in East Hampton. She is survived by her long time companion Richard P. Sheehan and their cat Sally Ann, her son Glenn Cummings and wife Virginia of East Hampton, four daughters Cecelia Messier and husband Steve of Chaplin, April Eckert and husband Gordon of Moodus, Terri-Lynn Rommelfanger and husband James of CA, Tracy Kemp and partner Rick Cormier of Deep River, special son-in-law Paul Barbour of Chester, six grandchildren Amy, Wesley, Cory, Keith, Lori, Veronica, and two great granddaughters Evelyn and Madelyn. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Julie Biondi Cummings. Funeral services at Christ Episcopal Church with burial in Skinnerville Cemetery will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
.