Evelyn A. Siczewicz, 91, died peacefully on August 15, 2020. Born on September 5, 1928 in Providence and raised there, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Gavigan) Farrell and Charles Farrell. Evelyn was the wife of the late John Siczewicz. Evelyn and John lived in Warwick, RI, and then Newtown, CT where they resided for over 35 years. After John's passing, Evelyn shared a home in West Hartford, CT with her daughter Ann. In addition to raising her family, Evelyn was a nurses aide for over 20 years. Evelyn enjoyed crochet and knitting, making afghans and blankets for every occasion and items for charity. She was a parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Church in Newtown and then St. Peter Claver Church in West Hartford, where she made special friends as a member of the Fellowship group. She was a lifelong Red Sox fan. Evelyn was a kind and gentle soul. Evelyn is survived by her children Ann Siczewicz, Peter Siczewicz, and Susan Uygun; daughters-in-law Mariette (Peter) and Lori Ann (Thomas); grandchildren Sarah Griffin (Joshua) and Joseph Uygun; and great-grandchildren Atlas and Ember. She is also survived by her siblings Jean Vient, Leo Farrell (Verna), and Ronald Farrell. In addition to her husband John, she was predeceased by her son Thomas and her siblings Marjorie Johnson, Frances Paine, Edward, Charles and Robert Farrell. Burial services will be held at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston, RI.



