Evelyn Edith Lassy (nee Schrager) of Farmington passed away peacefully on March 29th. She leaves daughter Christine (Lassy) Zarrella and son-in-law Vito of Burlington and daughter Gloria (Lassy) Lee and son-in-law Brian of Torrington. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Andrea Thibodeau, Christina Milloy, Jaimie Clout, Seth Gourson, and three great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by her loving husband Richard W. Lassy Senior, brother Carleton Schrager, and sisters Margerie Schrager, Norma Crowley, and Mildred Dow. Evelyn was born in Bristol in 1925 and was a former summer resident of Westbrook. She was a graduate of Bristol High School Class of 1942, and was retired from Aetna Life and Casualty. She was an avid Yankee fan, and also a member of the Valley Community Baptist Church in Avon. The family wishes to thank the staff of Avon Health Center for their kindness, compassion, and support. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to AmeriCares (www.americares.org) 88 Hamilton Avenue, Stamford CT 06902. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019