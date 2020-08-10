Evelyn F. Giglio, 85, of Bolton, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to the late Alphonse Giglio. She was born on August 25, 1934 in Stafford Springs to the late Frank and Lillian (Ziska) Farra and grew up in Willington. She graduated from Windham High School and took a job as a secretary in the UConn psychology department. She became a full-time homemaker in the mid 60's. In 1995, she became a partner in Lyndale Stand, LLC and worked the counter selling fruit and veggies to customers that adored her for her warm and cheery personality. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Evelyn was an excellent cook and provided her farmer husband with three meals a day, every day! -and made legendary lunches for the hay crews. She doted on her children and grandchildren. She was the best mom and gran ever. She had a beautiful voice and could yodel with the best of them. She loved all animals, especially cats. She loved to read her many books, play cards with her friends, and go to the casino. She was an avid NY Yankees fan and never missed a UConn women's basketball game. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Amanda Olmstead and her husband Gary of Coventry, son Robin Giglio of Bolton, grandson Gregory Bub of Bolton, step-granddaughters Sarah (Evan) Goodness of Cameron Park, CA and Kimberly (Brian) Dunn of Columbia, 4 step-great grandchildren, Andrew, Bella, James and Avery, sisters-in-law Arlene and Dorothy Giglio of Bolton and Rosemary Giglio of Windsor Locks, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, especially her cousin Carol Pobuda of Punta Gorda, FL, life-long friends Carol Brownson of Tolland, and special nephew Jim Giglio and his partner Terry Andrews of Miami, Fl. She was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Howlett. A special thank you to the staff at Crestfield for their care and compassion during this pandemic crisis and for helping Evelyn keep in touch with her family through phone calls and window visits. Such a hard, scary, trying time for all of us involved. Relatives and friends may join the family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 between 4pm-6pm with a funeral home service at 6pm at the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home, 2665 Boston Tpke., Coventry, CT. Burial will be private. Due to the health crisis, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Evelyn's name can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
.