Evelyn Frances (Hovey) Baker of New Britain and formerly of Kensington passed away at 101 years old on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Leon Bradbury Hovey and Hilda Grace (Verity) Hovey. She was a graduate of Cambridge Latin High School and Wellesley College. During the early years of their marriage, Evie and her husband Harry resided in Kensington before moving to New Britain in 1961. She was a member of New Britain's First Church of Christ and was a former member of Kensington Congregational Church. Her joy was singing in her church choir and musical performances. Evie was very involved in the Aston Fund, Monday Night Club, Musical Club and various church groups. During summers, her family vacationed on Martha's Vineyard where she sang in the Tabernacle Choir for many years, and in the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury Choir during her later years. She is survived by three daughters, Carol Suggs of Moneta, VA, Joan Baker of Wareham, MA, and Laurel Walker of Westford, MA; her brother, Emerson Hovey of Nashua, NH; two sons-in-law; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years, Harrison Porter Baker, and her son Robert Baker. A private graveside service was held in West Lane Cemetery in Kensington. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to: Landmark School, 429 Hale Street Beverly, MA 01915
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020