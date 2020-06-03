Thomaston, Maine Evelyn Gordon Anderson, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at home at the age of 84 on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Evie was born on February 24, 1936 in Yonkers, New York to Nathan and Gertrude Gordon. She attended Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, where she met her husband Olof Anderson. They married on June 17, 1956, settled in Manchester, Connecticut, and retired to Thomaston, Maine in 1990. She is survived by Olof, her children, Elizabeth and Andrew Anderson, and grandchildren Shulamith Jacobi, Benjamin Jacobi, and Bethany Roby. Many others called Evie "Mom" because she deeply loved and cared for them throughout her life. Evie was active in several communities. She helped establish Manchester Community College, was active in the Connecticut Democratic Party, and advised Lincoln Center in New York City on accommodations for the disabled. In Thomaston, she volunteered at Watts Hall, the General Henry Knox Museum, Bay Chamber Concerts, and the Thomaston Historical Society, where she served as President. Evie also transcribed the family letters of Thomaston resident and Maine Rep. Jonathan Cilley, which was published as A Breach of Privilege: Cilley Family Letters 1820-1867 (Seven Coin Press, 2002), and which won an award from the American Booksellers Association. Those who knew Evie may leave memories and condolences at hallfuneralhomes.com, where a memorial service will later be announced for a date when conditions permit larger gatherings and hugs. Hall's of Thomaston, 78 Main Street, Thomaston, ME. 04861 has care of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.