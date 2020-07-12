Evelyn H. (Lewie) Nielsen of Enfield passed away on July 5, 2020 at the age of 77 at Johnson Memorial Hospital, Stafford. Evelyn was born on October 26, 1942 in Manchester, daughter of the late Earl F. Lewie Sr. and Mary (Law) Lewie. She was married to the late Richard K. Nielsen Sr. for 52 years. They lived in Bolton for 31 years owning together Nielsen Auto Parts in Manchester and later the Burgoyne Motor Inn in Schuylerville, NY before retiring in Enfield. Evelyn is also predeceased by her son Richard K. Nielsen, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Katherine Cusson and her husband Donald of Ellington, Deborah Rucci of Enfield, daughter-in-law Patti Nielsen of Willington, six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Ray Lewie and his wife Nancy of East Hartford, Sharon Ashworth of East Hartford and Stuart Lewie and his wife Amy of Florida. She is predeceased by two brothers Earl F. Lewie Jr. and Richard Lewie. There will be no services. Memorial Donation may be made to the charity of the donors' choice. Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels of Enfield has been entrusted with her arrangements. For online condolences go to www.brownefuneralhome.com
. Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels of Enfield has been entrusted with her arrangements. For online condolences go to www.brownefuneralhome.com