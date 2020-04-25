|
Evelyn Hamel of Suffield, CT passed away on April 23, 2020 from an advanced age and not from the Covid-19 virus. She was born Evelyn Heath Richter on October 26, 1919 in Springfield, Mass. Evelyn graduated from Springfield Technical High School. She had a short career as a telephone operator. In 1940 she married Robert Hamel and together had 77 wonderful years. Since 1949, she and Robert considered Suffield their home town. She and Robert lived in the Philippines and Brazil while Robert was on a work assignments. Before they moved back to full time residence in Suffield about 1985, the lived for 10 years in St Croix, Virgin Islands. Evelyn was a volunteer for many years with the Suffield Community Aid (former known as Emergency Aid Association) and served as President from 1961 thru 1965. She was an avid bridge player and always enjoyed playing Yahtzee with her grandchildren. Evelyn's other loves included chocolate of any kind, dogs (especially her Lucky) while attending Agawam Congregational Church. Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Janice Weiglein of Chico CA. son, Bradford Hamel (Ellyn) of North Yarmouth ME, granddaughters Aynsley Hamel (John Mask) of Timonium MD, Jennifer Griggs (Chad) of Elkins, WV and 3 great grandchildren of Chico CA. She was predeceased in death by the love of her life, Robert, her son-in-law George Weiglein and by grandsons, Skyler Hamel and Peter Weiglein. The family wishes to acknowledge the efforts of the volunteers from CT Hospice and the staff of Suffield by the River who attended Evelyn in her later years. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be at a later date. She will be buried next to Robert, in a private family ceremony, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Springfield MA. Heritage Funeral Home 120 Mountain Road, West Suffield has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Suffield Community Aid or to a . For online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2020