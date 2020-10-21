1/1
Evelyn L. Berg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn L. Berg, 91, of New Britain, passed away Sunday (October 18, 2020) at Jerome Home in New Britain. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, she was daughter of the late Arthur J.E. Berg and Esther (Larson) Berg. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1946, Evelyn worked at the New Britain United Way office for many years, retiring in 2003. An enthusiastic Democrat, Evelyn was an active and faithful member of First Church of Christ, Congregational in New Britain; Friends of the New Britain Public Library; and Volunteered at New Britain General Hospital (now Hospital of Central CT). She leaves a host of friends. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday 9:30 AM in Section 25 of Fairview Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Congregational, 830 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, CT 06052 or to the New Britain Public Library, Children's Section, 20 High Street, New Britain, CT 06051. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Section 25 of Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved