Evelyn L. Tarantino, 96, wife of the late Pasquale "Pat" Tarantino, formerly of Enfield, CT, passed away on March 30, 2019. She was born in Union, CT, daughter of the late Albert and Leila (Willis) Heck. Evelyn worked as a secretary at Highland Furniture, which she and her husband owned and operated for many years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Somers Women's Club. Her passions in life were gardening and cooking for the family. Evelyn is survived by her two children; Richard Tarantino and his wife Eriko, and Donna Tarantino; a son-in-law, George Rondeau; seven grandchildren, Heidi Bara and Rob, Jonathan Bara and Edita, Rob Tarantino and his wife Amy, Kenn Tarantino and his wife Maria, Christopher Tarantino and his wife Ying, Meri Jitsukawa and her husband Dan, and Ema Jitsukawa and her husband Jan; fourteen great grandchildren, Kalen, Isabella, Kami, Catalina, Boden, Patrick, Paxton, Russell, Tessa, Hana, Emi, Ben, Olin and Kai; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Cheeney, Wilfred and Gilbert; and a sister, Roxanne. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 AM at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow at Union Center Cemetery, Union, CT. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019