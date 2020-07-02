1/1
Evelyn Nelson Williams
1939 - 2020
Evelyn Nelson Williams, 81, of Bloomfield peacefully passed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Bloomfield Health Care Center. Evelyn was born on January 1, 1939 to the late Rev. Jerry & Viola Nelson in Georgetown, South Carolina where she completed her educational studies in the Georgetown County Public Schools. Evelyn leaves to mourn, the love of her life for over 56 years, George Williams. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114. To leave a message of comfort for Williams family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
