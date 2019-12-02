Home

Evelyn P. Briere


1925 - 2019
Evelyn P. Briere Obituary
Eveleyn Priscilla Yates Briere entered into eternal life on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. She was born in Syracuse, NY March 16, 1925 to parents Junius and Anna (Lahner) Yates. She lived most of her life in New Britain, CT and attended local schools. In January 1945 she married Donald E. Briere (deceased) in Monticello, AR. They had seven children, 16 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. The family attended St. Mark's Episcopal Church where Evelyn served on many committees. A Sunday School teacher, she became a consultant in Christian Education and in Parish Development in the Diocese of CT, retiring in 1987 as secretary of the late Bishop Hastings. Over the years, she had touched the lives of over 80 parishes through consultations and teachings. The Church had truly nurtured her and inspired her faith throughout her life and she knew she was blessed with family and friends. Funeral services will be private and burial will be in West Lane Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Masonicare Hospice, 45 Clara Drive, Mystic, CT 06355 or to a . Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2019
